Punjab: ASI provides free IAS-IPS coaching to students in Ludhiana

To help out the children of the deprived section of society, a police officer from Ludhiana is providing free IAS, IPS coaching, along with accommodation and food for the past five years to students.

Students not only from Ludhiana but from different parts of the country including Punjab come to take coaching, and the education and their accommodation and food needs are also arranged free of cost.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdev Singh who was posted as a head clerk in the police commissioner's office, said, "About 5 years ago I had been to Delhi to proceed with my daughter's admission to an IAS coaching centre. There I was asked to pay five lakh rupees for the coaching as well as accommodation, food etc. This made me think that how can the children of the poor section of the society afford to become IAS or IPS pay such huge costs."

Since then he started an institute - Shri Sadguru Ravidas Welfare Mission Organization International in Ludhiana and for the last five years, he is providing free coaching to children along with accommodation and food to students coming from different states of the country.

Singh added, "Till now 27 students have got jobs in different government departments after taking coaching from the institution."

"There are more than 50 members of the organization who contribute Rs 1,000 per month and they can even contribute if they wish to," added the ASI.

Singh further added, "The Admission process starts in the month of June and students whose annual family income is less than 2.5 lakh rupees are eligible for admissions. After receiving applications from across the country, entrance tests are conducted and the top 50 students are given admission. Last time around 500 applications were received."

A past student and now a teacher at the institute, Jaspal Singh said, "My life changed after coming here, I have given Punjab Civil services (PCS) once and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam thrice, however, I could not clear the interview."

"Apart from this, I have also given examinations for many other government jobs and soon I am going to be appointed as a Senior Industrial Development Officer," he added.

He added that now the institution is giving him a nominal salary, but after getting the job, he will teach the children here for free.

One of the student of the institute, Gayatri said, "My mother is a maid and my father works as a Physiotherapist. The financial condition of my family is not such that I can afford to spend lakhs for coaching. Here the institution is giving free coaching and hence she is working hard to fulfil her dream."

( With inputs from ANI )

