Punjab Assembly Results 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu is leading from Amritsar East

Ahead of the Punjab assembly election results, the sources are saying Congress leader and candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu is leading from Amritsar East. He is leading against SAD general secretary Bikram Majithia and AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur.

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The stage is set for the counting of votes across the five states. The counting of votes will start at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted the Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.

