Punjab Assembly Results 2022: We will fulfill the dream of Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Sisodia

AAP leader Manish Sisodia after seeing his party performance in Punjab said, "We will fulfill the dream of Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Now people have got an alternative in politics and the people of Punjab have given an opportunity to that alternative."

The AAP is so far leading in the state Punjab, defeating the Congress. However, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann addressed the people of Punjab in Sangrur at 1 pm. In his address he said, "Will take the oath as CM at Bhagat Singh’s birthplace at Khatkar Kalan."

The AAP is all set to mark its win in Punjab. The party has defeated powerful leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Badal, and Sukhbir Singh Badal. Not only this Channi and Navjot are most likely to give resignation from their post.

Reacting to AAP's win in Punjab, leader Arvind Kejriwal said "Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution". Party supporters celebrated outside the AAP office in Delhi over its superb performance in Punjab.