Punjab Blast: Explosion Heard at Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar

An explosion was heard at the Islamabad Police Station in Punjab's Amritsar in the early hours of Tuesday, December 17 causing panic in the area. The explosion was heard around 3.15 am. Amritsar Police claimed no damage or injuries have been reported.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that sentry heard the noise around 3 am. "He saw that the was no damage. People claimed responsibility on social media. We verified those claims. We had nabbed 10 people from a module earlier, two brothers were also nabbed - one of them is a juvenile," said Bhullar.

#WATCH | Punjab: A blast-like noise was heard at Islamabad Police Station in Amritsar today around 3 am. As per Police, no damage or injuries have been reported. Police investigation has begun. pic.twitter.com/MNM42mqHQ5 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024

"Another man, Aman Khokhar & 2-3 others are on our target and they will be nabbed soon. Old incidents have been traded and we are verifying this incident as to what has been used here...But we will investigate this and take it to its logical end. This module will be neutralised...We are alert," Bhullar said further.