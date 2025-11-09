Punjab Congress chief Warring's assertions shameful, says CM Mann

Chandigarh, Nov 9 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring for his repeated "controversial" statements and "shameful" conduct.

Taking a jibe at Warring, CM Mann said, "I have 32 teeth, and sometimes my words come true. When our government was formed in 2022, these Congress leaders couldn't digest the people's mandate and began hurling baseless allegations at us. Even then, I said, at this rate, they will go mad by 2026. Looking at Raja Warring today, it seems that prediction was right. No person of sound mind would act the way he does."

The Chief Minister said Raja Warring's recent acts of "mocking" Sikh Kakars and religious sentiments of the community reflect not only his ignorance but also the deep-rooted "anti-Sikh" mindset within the Congress.

"The Congress leadership has always shown utter disdain for the Sikh faith and Sikh identity. Their actions continue to hurt the sentiments of millions, and Raja Warring has once again proven that the Congress has neither learned from history nor changed its ways," CM Mann said in a statement here.

He further remarked, "It now appears that we have additional responsibilities ahead; we may have to build government mental hospitals for such leaders, because their frustration and hatred have crossed all limits. Instead of doing constructive politics, they are insulting communities and spreading venom."

CM Mann said that while the Aam Aadmi Party government is focused on delivering clean governance, development, and welfare schemes for the people of Punjab, the Congress leadership is busy indulging in personal attacks and theatrics.

Last week, Raja Warring was summoned by the State Scheduled Castes Commission for allegedly making casteist remarks against former Union Home Minister Buta Singh, but he failed to appear before it, citing his pre-occupation in the Tarn Taran Assembly bypolls, slated on November 11.

Raja Warring was booked by the police under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of 2023, along with the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989, for making the remarks.

