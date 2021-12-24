Punjab DGP holds high-level meeting, instructs police officers to maintain strict vigil at sensitive places

At a high-level meeting that took place after the Ludhiana District Court explosion on Thursday, Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab Siddharth Chattopadhyaya directed the police officers to keep a vigil at all the sensitive places and deploy maximum police force at Nakas.

The DGP accompanied by ADGP Internal Security RN Dhoke, ADGP STF Harpreet Singh Sidhu, ADGP Intelligence AS Rai, ADGP Elections Smt Shashi Prabha Dwivedi and ADGP Law and Order Dr Naresh Arora held a high-level virtual meeting with all the CPs/SSPs to review the crime situation in the state.

In the meeting, he also instructed the police officers to ensure day and night police patrolling and conducting spot checks at crowded places like markets, bus stands, railway stations etc.

The DGP directed all the CPs/SSPs to launch preventive, precautionary and operational security measures to ensure peace and communal harmony in the State.

Chattopadhyaya gave clear instructions to CPs/SSPs to not let anyone take law in their hands and if any person found indulging in any violent activities should be dealt with firmly and appropriate criminal cases should be registered immediately.

He also directed police officers to activate police control rooms and mobile patrolling in their concerned districts.

The DGP also gave strict instructions to CPs/SSPs that no unauthorised security be given to any individual without the proper order from the DGP or ADGP Security. "In case it has already been given, it should be withdrawn within a day," he added. He also warned of strict action against the police officials if they are found indulged in the Police-Criminal nexus.

Chattopadhyaya also directed CPs/SSPs to continue their crackdown against the drug smugglers/suppliers so that drug supply lines remain smashed. He exhorted every police officer/official to join hands together to identify the people involved in drug smuggling and all-out efforts should be made to work in tandem with the Special Task Force (STF) to curb the sale of narcotics in their concerned districts.

With Punjab Assembly Elections-2022 also around the corner, the DGP directed CPs/SSPs to increase the effectiveness of Police Checkpoints to prevent criminal activities besides asking them to identify criminal elements active in their respective areas and put them behind the bars. He also directed Police officers to conduct maximum raids to arrest the troublemakers, Parole Jumpers, POs and people involved in extortion, arms and ammunition cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

