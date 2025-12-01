Punjab Police bust cross-border smuggling module; 5 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, Dec 1 Amid the ongoing drive to make Punjab a drug-free state, the Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar has busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of its one operative and recovered 5 kg heroin from his possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Bhindi Aulakh Kalan village in Amritsar (Rural).

Apart from recovering the contraband, the police teams have also impounded his Hero Deluxe motorcycle, being used for transporting the consignments.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused Kuldeep Singh was acting upon the directions of Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Awan, who has been using drones to drop the consignments of narcotics from across the border.

Sharing operational details, the DGP said that teams of the CI Amritsar had received a specific intelligence about the retrieval of a huge consignment of narcotics from India-Pakistan border area falling near Bhindi Aulakh village and the suspect was expected to deliver the consignment to the next party in the area.

Acting swiftly, police team of CI Amritsar intercepted the suspect Kuldeep Singh and recovered heroin consignment from his possession, he added.

Last week, in another major breakthrough, state's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) had busted a drug trafficking module with the arrest of a drug smuggler and recovered 5.084 kg heroin, 1.681 kg ICE (methamphetamine) and Rs 6,50,000 drug money from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran.

Apart from recovering the contraband and drug money, police teams have also recovered one leather bag and two electronic weighing machines.

DGP Yadav had said that preliminary investigation has revealed links of the accused with a key handler, who coordinates the delivery and distribution of drug consignments.

