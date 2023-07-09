Punjab: Vigilance Bureau arrests former Deputy CM OP Soni in disproportionate assets case

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 9 : The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday arrested former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni in a disproportionate assets case.

The Vigilance Bureau arrested him for amassing assets disproportionately to his known sources of income during the period of 2016 to 2022, said a press release by Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab.

"A case FIR no. 20 dated 9/7/2023 has been registered under sections 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station VB, Amritsar Range against OP Soni following investigations in the inquiry, which was ordered on October 10, 2022, it further stated.

This arrest comes amidst the ongoing campaign against corruption launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"During the check period from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, the income of the former Deputy CM and his family was Rs 4,52,18,771 while the expenditure was Rs 12,48,42,692, which was Rs 7,96,23,921 or 176.08 per cent more than his known sources of income. During this period, accused OP Soni had made properties in the name of his wife Suman Soni and son Raghav Soni," it added.

Further investigations in this case are on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor