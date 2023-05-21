Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express resumes journey

Bhubaneswar, May 21 The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express which was stranded since Sunday evening between Baitarani Road and Manjuri Road stations in Odisha after a big tree fell on the train, causing partial damage on the front portion, resumed its journey at around 9.35 p.m., an official said.

A tree fell on the overhead electric line and the train was subsequently hit by it, impacting the overhead electrical equipment.

The train, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18, was halted between Baitarani Road and Manjuri Road at around 4.30 p.m. due to the overhead wire damage, said an official of East Coast Railway.

The overhead wire equipment was repaired and a diesel engine was attached to the train from the site till Manjuri Road as the pantograph got entangled with the overhead wire.

The train reached Kenduapada at 9.04 p.m. and the diesel engine detached from the train at 9.24 p.m.

The Vande Bharat Express left the station without the diesel loco at 9.35 p.m. and crossed Bhadrak station at 9.52 p.m., officials said.

Due to the delay in running of the train, Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express has been cancelled on May 22 (Monday).



bbm/pgh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor