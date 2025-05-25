Rae Bareli Tragedy: Three Drown While Bathing in Ganga River at Dalmau Ghat

Three people died due to drowning in the Ganga at Dalmau Ghat in Rae Bareli. Their bodies were recovered with the help of divers. A large number of police personnel were present at the scene. According to the information received, the incident occurred during a ritual bath in the Ganga near Rani Shivala Ghat in Dalmau. Four individuals had entered the river to bathe. One was rescued, but the other three drowned. Eyewitnesses stated that the victims ventured into deep water while bathing.

All three deceased were residents of Jagdishpur in Amethi. They have been identified as Chandra Kumar Kaushal (60), Bal Chandra Kaushal (42) and Arya (17).

Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh: Three people died and one was critically injured after drowning at Dalmau Ganga Ghat. Locals and fishermen assisted in the rescue efforts pic.twitter.com/IDip11JAcq — IANS (@ians_india) May 25, 2025

Also Read | Thane: 63-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Well in Kopri Village.

Other family members and companions present at the time were Chandra Kaushal, Chandra Prakash, Vidhi Chandra Kaushal, Gharam Chandra Kaushal, Ayush Kaushal, and Anil Kaushal, all residents of Palpur, under Jagdishpur police station limits. The incident triggered panic at the ghat. Locals rushed to help, and the police soon arrived to conduct an investigation. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.