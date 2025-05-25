Thane: 63-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Well in Kopri Village

A 63-year-old man who went missing from his home was found dead in a well in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday, May 25. The body of Hemant Jagannath Shelar was found floating in a well at Kopri village in Thane East around 7 am, following which the authorities were alerted, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

He said Shelar, a resident of Dombivli, had come to visit his brother at Kopri on Saturday evening and had been missing since last night.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: Man Bludgeoned to Death with Stone on Churchgate Footpath; Accused on the Run.

The official said the body was retrieved from the well and sent to the district hospital. The Kopri police have registered a case of accidental death, and a probe is underway.