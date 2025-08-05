Rahul Gandhi bringing disgrace to entire nation, foreign countries are mocking us: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Aug 5 Launching a scathing attack on the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for allegedly talking against the armed forces and Operation Sindoor, Karnataka BJP unit said on Tuesday that he is bringing disgrace to the entire nation and foreign countries are mocking us due to his conduct.

Speaking to the media at the state BJP office -- Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru -- on Tuesday, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, has said that "Rahul Gandhi is bringing disgrace to the entire nation. Foreign countries are mocking us after seeing the conduct of our political leaders. A court has passed an order, and if he had any dignity, Rahul Gandhi should have resigned by now".

He also demanded that Rahul Gandhi's conduct is not suited to this country, and therefore he should resign immediately.

"Congress leaders are engaging in actions that question the stability of the country. The law of the land is the same for everyone. How fair is it for the Congress to question court verdicts? Isn't this "anti-democratic" and "unconstitutional"?" he asked.

"You often deliver speeches about B.R. Ambedkar, but are you truly respecting the Constitution he gave us?" BJP leader Narayanaswamy asked.

"As Leader of the Opposition, what exactly is Rahul Gandhi doing? It's time to question whether his position in the Lok Sabha is justified. The Congress still seems to have leadership that supports Rahul Gandhi's irrationality," he said.

He also said, "If a court verdict favours Congress, they hail it as a victory for democracy and respect for the judiciary. But if the verdict goes against their mindset, they claim democracy is in danger and the Constitution is under threat. This kind of double standards in politics is something only Congress can manage -- no one else."

BJP leader Narayanaswamy criticised Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad for tweeting against the judiciary in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Referring to the court's dismissal of the saffron terror case for lack of credible and strong evidence, he said, "Even this was opposed by Minister Priyanka Kharge. Then what respect does Congress have for the judiciary or the Constitution? Yet they lecture us."

"B.K. Hariprasad and Priyanka Kharge must apologise to the people of the country. If not, they are unfit to continue as political leaders," BJP leader Narayanaswamy added.

He asked, "Why did the court ask if it is appropriate for someone who is a citizen of this country to make such remarks? Does Rahul Gandhi know what is happening in this country better than its own government? Rahul Gandhi claims China has already taken over 20,000 square km of land. Did the President of China tell him? Why is he spreading lies?"

He accused the Congress of consistently trying to divide the country, saying, "This has been Congress's legacy from the beginning."

"Congress imposed an Emergency rejecting a court verdict that proved electoral malpractice. Now again, they are spreading falsehoods and misleading people through negative politics. Rahul Gandhi is tarnishing the image of the nation," he alleged.

