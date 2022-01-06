Rahul Gandhi condoles deaths of Surat gas leak mishap victims
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the victims of the gas leak accident in Gujarat's Surat and demanded a proper investigation in the matter.
Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Condolences to those whose loved ones lost their lives due to the gas leak accident in Surat. I wish the other victims a speedy recovery. Proper investigation should be done to prevent such accidents in future."
Six people have died and 20 others have been hospitalised in an incident of a gas leak at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Gujarat's Surat on Thursday.
( With inputs from ANI )
