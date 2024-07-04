Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: Telangana Police Detain BJYM Members Protesting Against Congress Leader's Remarks

In a significant development, Telangana police have detained several members of the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) following their protest against remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament. The incident occurred on Wednesday, drawing attention to the escalating political tensions in the region. The protest, organized by BJYM, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was in response to what they described as "derogatory" comments made by Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Police detain several members of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) while they were protesting against Rahul Gandhi's remark in parliament. pic.twitter.com/yzXakNo9RY — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

The protesters gathered in large numbers, waving flags and chanting slogans against the Congress leader. Their primary demand was for a public apology from Gandhi. As the demonstration gained momentum, the Telangana police intervened to maintain law and order. Despite repeated warnings to disperse, the protesters continued their agitation, leading to the detention of several BJYM members. The police action was swift, with officers detaining the protesters and escorting them to nearby police stations. BJYM leaders condemned the police action. Rahul Gandhi's comments, which sparked the protest, have been a point of contention in the political discourse.

Rahul Gandhi's speech on Hindus drew huge protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent. The portions expunged from Rahul Gandhi's speech include his comments on Hindus, and PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS, among others. Portions of the Congress MP's remarks on industrialists Adani and Ambani and on the Agniveer Scheme were also expunged. Besides Modi, who intervened twice, at least five cabinet ministers interjected during Rahul Gandhi's speech that lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes, with Union home minister Amit Shah demanding an apology from him.