‘Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi cannot be Jan Nayaks’: Tej Pratap Yadav

Patna, Oct 28 Jantantrik Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying that neither of them could be considered a Jan Nayak.

While speaking to media persons in Patna, Tej Pratap said, “The real Jan Nayaks of this country were Karpoori Thakur, Ram Manohar Lohia, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi or Tejashwi Yadav cannot be Jan Nayak. They are under the blessings of my father, Lalu Prasad Yadav. If he removes his hand from their heads, they would become zero.”

He further added, “I will acknowledge Tejashwi Yadav only if he achieves something on his own. Right now, all his strength comes from my father’s support.”

Referring to his own political journey, Tej Pratap said, “I am contesting the election alone without my father’s backing. If Tejashwi does the same and succeeds, I will appreciate him.”

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, is contesting the Bihar Assembly election from Mahua on the ticket of his newly floated party, Jantantrik Janata Dal (JJD).

He has also fielded several candidates from his party in other constituencies.

Tej Pratap was first elected from the Mahua Assembly constituency in Vaishali district in 2015 on an RJD ticket, and later became the Health Minister of Bihar in the Mahagathbandhan government.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, he contested from the Hasanpur assembly constituency in Samastipur district and won again.

However, his political career took a turn after a controversy erupted when his photographs with a girl named Anushka Yadav surfaced on social media.

Following the incident, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled Tej Pratap Yadav from the party and the family for six years.

Tej Pratap Yadav is campaigning extensively in Bihar in the Assembly election 2025.

