Rahul Gandhi To Attend Caste Census Meeting in Hyderabad Today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would attend a meeting organised by the party's Telangana unit here on Tuesday related to the caste survey initiated by the state government. According to the schedule given to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Gandhi would arrive here at 4.45 pm by a special flight from Fursatgunj Airport in Uttar Pradesh.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok will directly proceed to the Gandhian Ideology Centre at Bowenpally here and participate in State-Level Consultations on Caste Census until 6:00 PM. Later, he will fly back to the national capital.

According to TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, the state unit would organise the meeting to take suggestions from stakeholders on the caste survey.

The state government has begun the exercise to conduct a comprehensive socio, educational, economic, employment, political and caste survey as per the promise made by Rahul Gandhi before last year's assembly polls. The survey will begin on Wednesday.