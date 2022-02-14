Rahul, Priyanka to campaign in Punjab, UP

The Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday will campaign in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (UP) while former party chief Rahul Gandhi will take part in the electioneering in Patiala, Mansa and Barnala on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi went to Hoshiyarpur, Punjab for the election campaign. While addressing a public meeting, the Congress leader took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he Modi only gives benefit to billionaires in the country.

"For a year, Punjab farmers stood hungry in winters as PM Modi tried to give their hard work to 2-3 billionaires. He couldn't give two minutes of silence in Parliament to farmers who died during the protest. He neither gave compensation to the dependents of the deceased farmers, while Rajasthan and Punjab government paid the compensations," Rahul Gandhi said.

The voting for the Punjab Assembly elections will be held on February 20.

