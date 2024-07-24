Railway Budget 2024: No New Trains in Budget, But Railways Get Rs 2.62 Lakh Crore Boost

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not make any new announcement for railways while announcing the budget. The Finance Minister mentioned Railways only once. A total provision of Rs 2 lakh 62 thousand 200 crores was made in the budget for the development of railways. An additional Rs.10,000 crore was provided from budgetary resources.

There is no announcement in the budget about new trains like Vande Bharat, Vande Metro, Bullet Train and Pragati. The budget provides an outlay of Rs 1 lakh 8 thousand 795 crore for railway safety (revenue plus capital). 34 thousand 603 crores have been allocated for construction of new railway line, 6472 crores for electrification, 29 thousand 312 crores for railway doubling, 17 thousand 652 crores for improvement of railway tracks. A provision of Rs 15,511 crore has been made for creating facilities for railway passengers.

It seems that good provision has been made for railways

- Anant Borkar

Chairman, Marathwada Railway Action Committee

In the first budget Modi 3.0 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it seems that good financial provision has been made for railways. From this financial provision, it is expected that new railway lines will be laid, Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach Railway will be started, Amrit Bharat Railway will be converted and run in such a way that it will be affordable for common people, and new metro will be started in the future. It is hoped that it will help in making the journey of railway passengers comfortable. Also, a special fund has been provided for the security system of railways. It is believed that it will help to avoid railway accidents. However, it seems that there should have been more provisions for providing facilities for passengers. In view of that, there is a need to present a separate budget for the railways as before. It is from this that the provisions for railways are prominently noticed.