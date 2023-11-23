Raj govt's Chiranjeevi scheme boon for people, model for country: Jairam

New Delhi, Nov 23 A day after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi made a visit to a hospital in Jaipur to meet with patients getting free treatment under Chiranjeevi scheme of the Gehlot-led government, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said the scheme was proving to be a boon for the people and a model for the entire country.

In a post on X, Ramesh, who is party's communication in-charge said, "Yesterday Rahul Gandhi reached Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jaipur and met some patients, who were getting free treatment under Chiranjeevi Scheme.

"Chiranjeevi scheme is proving to be a boon for the people of Rajasthan. When one falls ill, it is very difficult to get treatment. Even middle class people get into debt due to illness. But the people of Rajasthan have no need to worry as the revolutionary Chiranjeevi scheme shield is with them," he said.

He said, "Chiranjeevi Scheme is a model for the entire country, under which everything from kidney and liver transplant to cancer and heart disease treatment was being provided free of cost. Operation, dialysis, implants are all free. Now the amount of treatment has also been increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. This will especially provide maximum relief to the poor and middle class."

After visiting the hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday evening, Rahul Gandhi described the Rajasthan Congress government’s ‘Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme’ as the best free treatment scheme in the country. The scheme offers free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh. The Congress in its manifesto has promised to increase this cover to Rs 50 lakh if it comes to power again.

Rahul Gandhi made a surprise visit to the hospital to meet the beneficiaries of the scheme on Wednesday evening.

In a post on X, Gandhi had said, "Today I reached Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jaipur and saw the miracle of Chiranjeevi Yojana. Kidney transplant-free, liver transplant-free, cancer treatment-free, heart disease treatment-free, operation-free, dialysis-free and implants-free… on the faces of patients and their families, its effect was clearly visible."

“Its effect was clearly visible in the relief on the faces of the patients and their families. This best-in-class free treatment initiative in India has transformed the lives of millions of people.

"As announced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ji and promised in our manifesto, in this revolutionary scheme the treatment amount has been increased from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. It is the responsibility of the state government to provide even the biggest and most expensive treatment to the poor and middle class families of Rajasthan," the Congress leader had added.

Polling for the 200-member Assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. The Congress is eyeing a second consecutive term in the desert state which has a tradition of changing parties in governance for the last three decades.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor