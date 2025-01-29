Rajasthan Accident: Two Feared Dead As Massive Fire Breaks Out After Trailer Collision in Ajmer (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in Kishangarh, Ajmer district, Rajasthan, on Wednesday after two trailers collided. The fire quickly engulfed both vehicles. The flames caused panic in the area.

Ajmer, Rajasthan: A severe fire broke out near Nasirabad Bridge in Kishangarh following a collision between two trailers. Reports indicate that two people were burnt alive pic.twitter.com/PqkCWEOsqD — IANS (@ians_india) January 29, 2025

According to initial reports, two people were burned alive in the incident. The accident took place near the Nasirabad Bridge in Kishangarh, where the trailers collided, triggering the fire.

Fire and police teams arrived at the scene. Efforts to control the fire are still ongoing. The exact number of casualties will be confirmed once the flames are fully extinguished.