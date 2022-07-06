Rajasthan CM appoints Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's sons in govt service

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday appointed the sons of tailor Kanhaiyalal Teli,- who was beheaded on June 28 for supporting sacked BJP leader Nupur Sharma, in the government service.

"The cabinet has decided to appoint Yash Teli and Tarun Teli--the sons of Kanhaiya Lal Teli who died in terrorist incident of Udaipur-- in the government service," the chief minister informed in a tweet. (Tweet roughly translated from Hindi)

According to the CM Gehlot, they have been given relaxation in the rules of appointment under Rule 6C of Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerk Service (Amendment) Rules, 2008 and 2009.

"Relaxation has been given in the rules for the appointment. This appointment will be provided under Rule 6C of Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerk Service (Amendment) Rules, 2008 and 2009," he said in another tweet.

The state government took the decision to help the family as Kanhaiyalal was the sole bread earner of the family.

The brutal killing took place on June 28 (Tuesday) between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, and the information was received at National Investigation Agency (NIA) through an order issued by the MHA's Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division (CTCR) on June 29.

Earlier the case was registered at Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur district under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act relating to the murder of Kanhaiyya by two assailants armed with sharp weapons at his shop "Suprim Tailor".

Followed by MHA's order, the NIA, in accordance with the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, took up the investigation of the case and the Central agency's Superintendent of Police Ravi Choudhary, an IPS officer, was directed to take up the investigation of the case as the Chief Investigation Officer.

NIA re-registered the case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 16, 18 and 20 of UA(P)A, 1967 against the accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli.

The two accused Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were taken into custody during the investigation of the case.As per the agency, the accused, both residents of Udaipur, are being questioned at NIA's Jaipur office.

NIA's six to 10-member team under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General rank officer is probing the matter.

Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well.

The victim was killed as he reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor