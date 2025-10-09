Rajasthan CM holds meeting to review preparations for HM Amit Shah's Jaipur visit on Oct 13

Jaipur, Oct 9 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma chaired a high-level review meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday to assess preparations for the proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jaipur on October 13.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure interdepartmental coordination and complete all arrangements in a timely and efficient manner.

Highlighting the significance of recent legal reforms, CM Sharma said that the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam has brought about meaningful change in the criminal justice system.

To mark the completion of one year since these laws were introduced, a six-day state-level exhibition will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at JECC, Sitapura, on October 13.

The Chief Minister emphasised maximum public engagement and directed concerned departments to execute their responsibilities diligently to ensure the exhibition’s success.

CM Sharma announced that during the visit, the Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stone for various development projects and inaugurate several completed works.

These include Groundbreaking of investment proposals received under the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024', distribution of school uniforms to students across the state, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of milk subsidy to dairy farmers, launch of registration for the 150-unit free electricity scheme and flag-off ceremony for new patrol vehicles, scooters, and motorcycles for women’s safety The Chief Minister directed that preparations for each of these initiatives be finalised promptly.

The Chief Minister also announced the organisation of a District Collectors and Superintendents of Police Conference in Jaipur on October 13.

This high-level forum will review key areas including law and order, land management, good governance practices and socio-economic development.

The Union Home Minister will address the inaugural session of the conference, which is expected to set the tone for Rajasthan’s future development roadmap.

CM Sharma emphasised that the conference must be conducted in a result-oriented and well-coordinated manner to guide administrative priorities going forward.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, and senior officials from various departments.

