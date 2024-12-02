Rajasthan Drug Bust: Two Arrested With 911 Kg Narcotics at Nayagaon Toll Plaza in Kota; CCTV Video Goes Viral

In a Bollywood-style encounter, two drug peddlers were arrested with 911 kg of narcotics at the Nayagaon toll plaza in Rajasthan's Kota district on Saturday, November 30. The incident unfolded when smugglers in a pickup van attacked officials from Madhya Pradesh’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CBN) during a search operation.

The smugglers attempted to flee the toll booth by driving their van at high speed and ramming it into a vehicle carrying CBN officials. The driver of the CBN vehicle sustained minor injuries in the collision. The dramatic chase and collision were captured on the toll plaza’s CCTV cameras, and the footage has since gone viral.

मध्यप्रदेश की सेंट्रल नारकोटिक्स ब्यूरो टीम पर कोटा (राजस्थान) में हमला। डोडा तस्करों ने टीम की गाड़ी में टक्कर मारी। फिल्मी स्टाइल में भागने का प्रयास किया। 2 तस्कर पकड़े गए। 911 KG डोडा मिला। pic.twitter.com/bcmhDKByIW — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 1, 2024

The video shows the smugglers attempting to evade arrest by reversing their vehicle and accelerating at high speed to hit the police vehicle. Despite their efforts to escape, the CBN team managed to apprehend the two individuals.

During the operation, the authorities recovered 911 kg of doda post, a banned narcotic substance, from the smugglers’ vehicle. Several other vehicles were damaged in the incident. The arrested individuals are currently in custody, and further investigation into the case is underway.