Rajasthan: MoUs signed in AYUSH sector to set-up naturopathy institutes, ayurveda colleges

Jaipur, Nov 14 Investment MoUs worth Rs 14,000 crore were signed in the Health and Medical sector while investment MoUs worth Rs 2,157 crore were signed in the AYUSH sector in Rajasthan on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that by organising the investment summit in the very first year of the BJP’s term, the government has made its intention clear of not only signing the MoUs but also working towards their on-ground implementation in the next few years.

“All Medical & Health sector investors- small and big- are welcome in the state as they will all ultimately serve the common citizen at the grassroots level and provide a healthy workforce to the state,” he said.

Expressing happiness at the signing of investment MoUs worth Rs 2157 crore specifically in the AYUSH sector, the Chief Minister said that AYUSH is not only India’s heritage and identity but also showcases the Indian culture and centuries-old knowledge before the world.

“People across the world are gravitating towards AYUSH and the sector has immense potential for growth in the coming years,” he added.

He said that his government's commitment towards healthcare is evident with 88 per cent of the state’s population covered under the comprehensive insurance scheme which is highest in the country.

“The state budget 2024-25 also allocated the highest ever INR 28,000 crore which is over 8.26 per cent of the overall budget. The government is also going to launch the new Pharma Policy and Medical Value Travel Policy to unlock the medical tourism potential of the state,” he said.

Among the MoUs signed, the investors have proposed to set up pharma units, medical colleges, universities, nursing colleges, homoeopathy and Ayurveda colleges, Ayush Research Panchkarm Centre, Advanced Ayurveda and Naturopathy institutes in key areas of the state including Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Rajsamand, Sikar, Sirohi among others.

Accompanying the Chief Minister on the occasion, Medical & Health Minister, Gajendra Singh Khimsar said that the signing of MoUs demonstrates the efforts and the impact of the policies launched in the last eleven months by the government.

Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Medical & Health and Family Welfare, said that Rajasthan has become a premier investment destination in healthcare due to its strategic location, attractive policies, and skilled workforce.

Neha Giri, Managing Director, of Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Ltd said that the Health pre-summit was successfully concluded with the signing of a large number of MoUs and the department will now work towards the on-ground implementation of these investment proposals.

