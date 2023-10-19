Rajasthan polls: Money politics deepens ahead of ticket distribution in BJP, Cong

Jaipur, Oct 19 As the Congress and BJP gear up to release their lists of candidates in Rajasthan for the November 25 Assembly polls, allegations and counter-allegations are flying thick and fast with many contenders in both the parties accusing the leaders of accepting money for their self-sustaining goals.

In Congress, three contenders have jointly opened a front against the last candidate and Social Welfare Board Chairperson Archana Sharma from the Malviya Nagar Assembly seat of the capital Jaipur.

Sharma's two-month old video accusing party leader Rajiv Arora of conspiring to defeat her by striking a Rs 40 crore deal with a BJP MLA, has further deepened the crisis.

After the video surfaced, Arora also hit back at Sharma without naming her.

Demonstrations were held in Delhi AICC against Sharma for two days under the leadership of MP Welfare Board Chairman Mahesh Sharma and former Law Cell Chairman Sushil Sharma.

In the video, Archana can be heard saying, "To defeat me, the opponents have struck a deal for Rs 40 crore."

She can be heard accusing Rajeev Arora of colluding with the BJP MLA and striking a deal worth Rs 40 crore to stop her in the elections.

After the video emerged, Congress contender from Malviya Nagar Rajeev Arora launched a veiled attack on her on his X account.

"You can never win by playing dirty. Karma is the real thing. You reap what you sow. The ill will of taking ticket even after losing twice is hurting the Congress party from Malviya Nagar," his post read.

Similarly, a purported video is going viral on social media regarding BJP's Organization General Secretary and co-in-charge Somkant.

It is being directly alleged that Rs 30 lakh in cash and a car has been demanded for the ticket from Fatehpur Assembly constituency.

In the viral video, the person making the allegation is heard saying that this amount was demanded through Raj Choudhary, who lives in Sanganer, who is employed in Fatehpur Assembly and it was said that the work on the house of co-in-charge Somkant is going on.

For this, the first installment of Rs 15 lakh was given. It has been said that the remaining amount will be paid in installments.

The video has left many saffron leaders shocked and surprised.

