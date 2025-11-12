Rajasthan: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Jaipur to participate in centenary celebrations

Jaipur, Nov 12 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohanrao Bhagwat arrived in Jaipur on Wednesday, and will be in the city till November 16 as part of the RSS’s centenary celebrations.

During his five-day visit, he will participate in various programmes in Jaipur and interact with RSS workers.

RSS Rajasthan Regional Sanghchalak Ramesh Agarwal informed that, as per the schedule, Bhagwat arrived in Jaipur on the night of November 12.

On November 15, at 5:30 pm, Bhagwat will address a programme on “Current Global Scenario and Integral Human Philosophy” organised by the Integral Human Philosophy Research and Development Foundation at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

On November 16, at 10 am, he will attend the launch ceremony of “Aur Yeh Jeevan Samarpit”, a book highlighting the lives and contributions of late RSS pracharaks from Rajasthan, at Pathey Bhawan, Malviya Nagar.

The book has been published by Gyan Ganga Prakashan, Jaipur.

During his stay in Jaipur, Bhagwat will also hold meetings with different groups of RSS workers and have informal interactions.

Speaking in Bengaluru recently at a two-day lecture series titled "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons", Bhagwat clarified that the Sangh is open to people from all communities, including Muslims and Christians, but there is a condition.

He said that every individual can come to the Sangh as long as they see themselves as sons of Bharat Mata and commit to the broader Hindu society.

"No Brahmin is allowed in Sangh. No other caste is allowed in the Sangh. No Muslim is allowed, no Christian is allowed in the Sangha. Only Hindus are allowed. So people with different denominations, Muslims, Christians, any denomination, can come to the Sangha, but keep your separateness out. Your speciality is welcome. But when you come inside Shakha, you come as a son of Bharat Mata, a member of this Hindu society," Bhagwat said.

He further added that people from all castes, and even those from Muslim or Christian backgrounds, participate in Shakhas, the RSS's local branches.

"We are all sons of Bharat Mata. That is how Sangha works," he added.

He explained that the RSS's approach is rooted in unity and inclusivity, based on the idea of a shared national identity.

