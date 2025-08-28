Rajasthan sees record rainfall, over 53 pc above seasonal average

Jaipur, Aug 28 Rajasthan has witnessed an exceptionally heavy monsoon this year, recording 528.60 mm of rainfall so far, which is 53.33 per cent more than the normal average.

In view of the situation, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed large-scale relief and rescue operations in areas affected by flooding.

So far, 792 people have been rescued safely across the state, said officials on Thursday.

Teams of NDRF, SDRF, and Civil Defence have so far safely rescued people stranded due to heavy rains. A total of 57 SDRF teams and seven NDRF teams are continuously active in the affected regions, working round the clock. Indian Air Force helicopters have also been deployed for airlifting people from severely affected areas.

Civil Defence teams are providing additional support on the ground. As per SDRF norms, in cases of death due to drowning, lightning, or other rain-related causes, financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh is being provided to the dependents of the deceased.

Relief camps have been set up to provide temporary shelter to displaced families, while surveys of damaged houses and public buildings are being conducted. This monsoon season (till August 26), the state has received 528.60 mm of rainfall, which is 53.33 per cent more than the normal average of 344.74 mm.

Chief Minister is personally monitoring the situation and has directed administrative officers to remain on high alert. He has also instructed NDRF, SDRF, and the police administration to ensure maximum preparedness and extend every possible help to the affected people.

Meanwhile, Rainfall activities have continued across Rajasthan as a well-marked low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha coast. According to the Meteorological (MeT) Centre, Jaipur, the system is expected to move gradually northwest in the next 24 hours, bringing more showers to the state.

On Thursday, light to moderate rain is likely in several districts, while parts of southern Rajasthan may experience moderate to heavy downpours.

The weather department has predicted that rain activity will intensify from August 29 to 30, particularly in Kota and Udaipur divisions, where heavy rain is expected at isolated places. Also, parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions may witness moderate to heavy rainfall.

Looking ahead, the MeT office has said that rainfall activity is likely to persist across most regions of Rajasthan during the first week of September, except for some areas along the border.

