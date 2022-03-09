Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Supreme Court grants bail to convict AG Perarivalan after 30 years

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivala while his plea for the remission of his life imprisonment is pending before the President of India.Granting him bail, the court, in its order, said: “Since Perarivalan has already undergone sentence for more than 30 years, we are of the considered view that he is entitled to bail in spite of the vehement opposition by the Additional Solicitor General.”

As per the SC order, Perarivalan would have to follow the conditions of release and would have to report before the local police officer every month.He also is not allowed to leave his native village, Jholarpetai, around 100 km from Chennai, without reporting to the police. Perarivalan is serving a life sentence in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. He has served 30 years in prison till now. Arrested at the age of 19 in the case, Perarivalan was sentenced to death in May 1999. He was accused of purchasing the 8-volt battery used to trigger the belt bomb that killed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.