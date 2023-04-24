Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma meets with accident, safe: Police

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 24 : Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma on Sunday had a narrow escape after his SUV was hit by a truck from behind on Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) road in Bilaspur police station area, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place when the MP was on his way to Gurugram after taking part in a social gathering in Doodiwala Kishanpura village of district Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

Police said that the parliamentarian was rushed to hospital, where the doctors stated his condition to be fine.

Further reports are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor