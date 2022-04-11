Rakesh Tikait joins Telangana's KCR protest against Centre's paddy procurement policy

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday joined the ongoing protest by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at the Telangana Bhavan against the alleged "discriminatory policy" of procurement of foodgrains. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is leading the protest, and he's joined by the TRS leaders. Speaking to the media, TRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of the Telangana Chief Minister, urged the Centre to procure the crop and demanded a common procurement policy for the country.

"Our farmers are not getting the right price. We request the Central government to procure paddy from our state. We demand a common procurement policy. Rakesh Tikait has earlier also talked to CM K Chandrashekar Rao over agricultural issues and he has come here to support us," Kavitha said. Addressing the event, the BKU leader said, "There is a need for another protest. This is not a political platform, Chief Minister KCR is a farmer and he is not asking for votes here."Tikait also added that the farmer umbrella body Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will back every Chief Minister who fights for the farmers' issues.

"If farmers speak about the issues then ED is sent. Where to complain? But the farmer is not weak and will fight for the rights. We demanded the law on MSP guarantee but the Centre says it is a state matter," Tikait added. Extending suport to the Telangana government for extending support to the farmers' protest on the Delhi borders, Tikait said, "Big thanks to the Telangana government for supporting us in the battle which we fought for 13 months. Grateful that you have come to Delhi to protest for the farmers' issues. The Central government 13 months didn't understand the farmer issue," He further questioned the Centre on not providing free electricity to the farmers across the country. Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister KCR issued a warning to the Centre over its paddy procurement policy and said that they would "go after the government" if crops are not "procured uniformly" in the next 24 hours.