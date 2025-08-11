Raksha Bandhan Horror: 55-Year-Old Sister Dies in Neighbourhood Clash in Emilia Thok

Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the sacred bond between brothers and sisters, turned into a day of grief for a family in Emilia Thok village. On the day she came to tie a rakhi to her brother, 55-year-old Urmila Devi lost her life while trying to protect him. According to police, her brother, Mahesh Kutar, had an argument with a neighbour on Sunday under the influence of alcohol. The neighbour later returned with women from his family, sparking another heated exchange that escalated into a violent scuffle. Hearing the chaos, Urmila rushed in to mediate, unaware of the tragedy that awaited.

During the altercation, women from the neighbour’s side allegedly shoved Urmila with force, causing her to hit her head against a cement platform. She suffered a severe head injury, and the accused fled the scene. Family members rushed her to a primary health centre, but doctors referred her to the district hospital due to her critical condition. Sadly, she died before reaching. Police have sent her body for a post-mortem and assured legal action upon receiving the complaint. The incident has left the family devastated, turning a day of celebration into one of unbearable loss.