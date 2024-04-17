Ram Navami 2024: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Performs ‘Kanya Pujan’ in Gorakhpur (Watch)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath performed a 'Kanya Pujan' ceremony in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, marking the celebration of Ram Navami.

Watch:

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) performs 'Kanya Pujan' in Gorakhpur, UP on the occasion of Ram Navami.



Ram Navami, a revered festival within the Hindu community, commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, carrying deep cultural and religious significance. This year, the nine-day celebrations conclude on April 17, culminating in a day of special observances. On Maha Navami of Chaitra Navaratri, devotees pay homage to Maa Siddhidatri, contributing to the spiritual essence of the festivities.

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the revered Divya Abhisheka ceremony of Ram LallaThis year's Ram Navami holds added significance following the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in January, where devotees had the privilege of glimpsing Ram Lalla. The temple will be adorned with grandeur as it receives an offering of 1,11,111 kilograms of laddoos as prasad.