Ramdas Soren Health Update: Jharkhand Minister and Ghatshila MLA in Critical Condition, Airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi

Ramdas Soren, Jharkhand Education Minister and Ghatshila MLA, is currently in critical condition and has been rushed to the hospital. The doctors of the hospital confirmed that the MLA suffered a brain stroke due to which he fell in the washroom at his Ghodabanda residence on Saturday morning, August 2.

Soren went to the washroom and fell on the floor after which he sustained serious head injuries, seeing this, the family rushed him to the Tata Motors Hospital in Jamshedpur. Doctors said that the minister suffered a brain stroke. Party leaders, including Jugsalai MLA Mangal Kalindi and Potka MLA Sanjeev Sardar, visited the hospital to monitor his condition.

Jharkhand health minister Irfan Ansari gave an update about Ramdas Soren, saying that he was now referred to the Medanta Hospital in Delhi. The minister has been airlifted to the national capital.

"The news of Jharkhand's Education Minister, our elder brother Shri Ramdas Soren Ji, being unwell is deeply concerning. He has sustained a brain injury and blood clot due to a fall in the bathroom. He is being airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi," said Ansari in a post on X.

झारखंड के शिक्षा मंत्री, हमारे बड़े भाई श्री रामदास सोरेन जी के अस्वस्थ होने की खबर बेहद चिंताजनक है। बाथरूम में गिरने से उन्हें ब्रेन में चोट व ब्लड क्लॉट हुआ है। उन्हें एयरलिफ्ट कर दिल्ली के मेदांता हॉस्पिटल ले जाया जा रहा है।



मैं लगातार उनकी स्थिति की निगरानी कर रहा हूँ।

आप… pic.twitter.com/EjrpVE3A2Q — Dr. Irfan Ansari (@IrfanAnsariMLA) August 2, 2025

"I am continuously monitoring his condition. I appeal to all of you for your prayers. I pray to God that he recovers quickly," he added.

His nephew Victor Soren said he will be shifted to Apollo Hospital for better treatment. The news of the sudden deterioration of the minister's health and injury has left his family and supporters extremely worried.