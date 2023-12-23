Rare Sighting of 'Black Tiger' in Similipal Tiger Reserve Goes Viral

The Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha has taken the spotlight as a melanistic tiger, commonly known as a 'black tiger,' was captured on a camera trap, drawing attention across the internet. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared mesmerizing images of this rare tiger on X, shedding light on its uniqueness and origin.

Melanistic tigers, characterized by dense and dark stripe patterns, result from a genetic variation in the Bengal tiger due to a mutation leading to an increased melanin production. Kaswan's post not only showcased the breathtaking beauty of these creatures but also provided insights into the history of pseudo-melanistic tigers in Similipal.

The black tigers of #India. Do you know there are pseudo- melanistic tigers found in Simlipal. They are such due to genetic mutation & highly rare. Such beautiful creature. pic.twitter.com/X1TEw8r1cD — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 22, 2023

Highlighting the rarity of these tigers, Kaswan mentioned that the first confirmed record dates back to 1993 when a tribal youth killed a pseudo-melanistic tigress in self-defense. The official discovery within the reserve occurred in 2007, marking the commencement of documented sightings.

"The first confirmed record of the now famous pseudo-melanistic tigers of Similipal came in 1993. On 21st July 1993, Salku, a young boy of Podagad village shot down a 'black' tigress with arrows in self-defense. The rare tigers were first officially discovered in STR in 2007. With time, more were documented. They are due to a rare genetic mutation and found in a small population,” Kaswan wrote.