Ratan Tata Passes Away: Family Issues Official Statement; His Legacy Will Continue To Inspire Future Generations

Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group and one of India’s most respected business leaders, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. His family released an official statement expressing deep sorrow over his death, noting that his legacy of humility, generosity, and purpose will continue to inspire future generations.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Ratan. We, his brothers, sisters, and family, take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity, and purpose will continue to inspire future generations," the statement said. “During this time of grief, we request privacy as we come together to honor his memory.”

Born on Dec. 28, 1937, in Bombay (now Mumbai), Tata graduated from Cornell University in 1962 with a degree in architecture and later attended Harvard Business School. He began his career in the Tata Group in 1961 and succeeded his uncle, J.R.D. Tata, as chairman in 1991.

Under Tata's leadership, the Tata Group expanded globally through strategic acquisitions, including Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus. The group's revenue grew significantly, driven by expansions into new sectors, including IT, telecom, and hospitality.

Throughout his career, Tata received several prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and the Padma Bhushan in 2000. He was also conferred the Maharashtra Bhushan in 2006 and the Assam Baibhav in 2021.

Key moments from Ratan Tata's Life

Tata was deeply involved with various charitable trusts, including the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Allied Trusts, supporting education, healthcare, and rural development initiatives. In 2010, he donated $28 million to Harvard Business School. He held honorary positions, including president of the Court of the Indian Institute of Science and chairman of the Council of the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

The Tata Group comprises companies such as Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Tea, and Indian Hotels Company. His philanthropic efforts focused on improving living standards in rural India, and his charitable trusts funded numerous research and development projects.

Tata's legacy includes transforming the Tata Group into a global entity and championing philanthropic efforts that have significantly impacted society. His contributions will be remembered for generations to come.