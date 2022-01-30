Real 'Hindutvawadi' would have shot Jinnah, not Mahatma Gandhi: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that a "real Hindutvawadi" would have shot Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah instead of Mahatma Gandhi.

His statement comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that a 'Hindutvawadi' shot Mahatma Gandhi.

"Formation of Pakistan was Jinnah's demand. If there was a real 'Hindutvawadi', then he or she would've shot Jinnah, not Gandhi. Such an act would've been an act of patriotism. The world even today mourns Gandhi's death," Shiv Sena MP said while speaking to media persons here.

On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, India is observing Martyrs' Day.

Earlier, paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, Rahul Gandhi said that the father of the nation is still alive at every place where truth prevails.

"A Hindutvawadi shot Gandhiji. All Hindutvavadis feel that Gandhiji is no more. But, where there is truth, Bapu is still alive there!" the Wayanad MP tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor