Rekha Sharma slams Gehlot over "50% Rape cases are Fake" remark

National Commission for Women (NCW) President Rekha Sharma hit out against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his statement regarding 50 per cent rape cases in Rajasthan being fake.

She said that Gehlot is denying the actual data regarding his state while making the statement. She even accused the Rajasthan police of working with the same mindset.

"Rajsathan CM @ashokgehlot51 is in denial when he says 50% of rape cases in Rajasthan are fake. Exactly with the same mindset, his police works and that's why women in the state don't get justice," Sharma tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, CM Gehlot said that more than half of the cases of crimes against women, in the state were false. He also said that the rise in rape numbers is because of the compulsory FIR system in the state.

"Who commits rape? In most cases, the crime is committed by acquaintances of the victim, including relatives. About 56 per cent of cases of crimes against women were fake as false cases were filed. We have initiated action in this matter," the Chief Minister said.

"The DGP is standing next to me. I would like to say that those who file false cases should not be spared so that others don`t dare to defame the state by filing false cases," Gehlot further added.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Rajasthan is placed second in crimes against women in 2021. Also, most rape cases were reported in the state for the third consecutive year.

( With inputs from ANI )

