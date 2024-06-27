Reliance Jio Hikes Mobile Tariffs Prices of Unlimited 5G Data Plans, Check New Rates

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio on Thursday, June 27, said it will increase mobile phone call and 5G data charges in India from July 3 onwards. The existing popular plans have been made more expensive.

The rate of the base plan of Rs 155 has been raised to Rs 189, which is a 22% hike. The surprising thing is that Jio announced this hike before Bharti Airtel. The company has announced tariff hikes for 19 plans, 17 of which are prepaid plans and two are postpaid options. Here, we will give you the details of every plan.

Check New Plan Details

Rs 155 tariff plan, which was the base offering, will not cost Rs 189 and will offer the same validity of 28 days. The Rs 209 plan will now cost Rs 249 and will be valid for the same 28 days. The data benefits of these plans remain the same. The Rs 239 plan, which used to offer unlimited 5G data, will not do so anymore. The Rs 239 plan will now cost Rs 299 and will be valid for 28 days.

JioSafe and JioTranslate Launched:

Along with the tariff hike, Jio has announced JioSafe and JioTranslate. JioSafe is a quantum-secure communication app for calling, messaging, file transfer and more and will be available for Rs 199 per month. The JioTranslate is a multi-lingual communication app for translating voice calls, voice messages, text, and images for Rs 99 per month.

Jio has announced that its users will get both these applications worth Rs 298 per month absolutely free for a year.