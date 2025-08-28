RJD MP blames BJP for 'inappropriate remarks' made at Rahul's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Patna, Aug 28 Amid the political storm over the use of inappropriate remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga, RJD’s Buxar MP Sudhakar Singh has come up with a sharp counter-response and blamed the BJP and RSS.

The RJD MP dismissed reports that Congress or RJD leaders had made indecent remarks.

Sudhakar Singh claimed that the objectionable slogans were not raised by Congress or RJD supporters, but by "infiltrators from BJP and RSS".

“These people are scared after seeing the strength of this alliance’s yatra. They are deliberately entering the crowd, abusing Prime Minister Modi and even us, so that the yatra can be defamed,” Singh claimed.

“It is completely untrue that any of our leaders insulted a respected post like the Prime Minister. If there is a video, then show whether Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, or any big leader has said such things. No such evidence exists,” Singh said.

Terming the matter and the subsequent furor as a political conspiracy, Singh asserted: “This is a deliberate attempt by the BJP’s sleeper cells to defame Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. We will go to the people’s court and also knock the doors of the judiciary against this false propaganda.”

The row erupted after a video went viral from a rally in Bithauli, Darbhanga, where workers were heard raising abusive slogans against PM Modi and his late mother.

The Bihar State Women’s Commission took suo motu cognizance, issuing notices to Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

An FIR was filed in Patna against Rahul Gandhi by BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu, accusing him of repeatedly using indecent language against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP has mounted a strong attack, calling the incident a new low in Indian politics.

Sudhakar Singh’s statement is the first direct response from an RJD MP, signalling that the opposition alliance intends to counter the BJP’s charges by turning the narrative towards a "conspiracy".

