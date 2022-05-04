RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards to release soon, know how to download
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 4, 2022 10:39 AM2022-05-04T10:39:52+5:302022-05-04T10:40:13+5:30
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release admit cards for RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 for pay levels 4 and 6 soon. The admit card will be available on the official website, and the exam will be conducted on May 9 and 10. Candidates can log in with their registration number and date of birth to download admit cards.
Know how to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card
- Go to the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
- On the homepage click on the admit card link.
- Login with registration number and date of birth.
- Then submit the filled information.
- The admit card will appear on your screen.
- Download the admit card.
Ministry of Railways recently issued a warning about a fake notification on dates of the CBT 2 exam for pay levels 5, 3, and 2. The fake notice claimed that the exam is going to be held on May 19, 20, and June 14-16, 2022. While NTPC CBT 2 for pay levels 4 and 6 is scheduled to be held on May 9 and 10, 2022.