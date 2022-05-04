RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards to release soon, know how to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release admit cards for RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 for pay levels 4 and 6 soon. The admit card will be available on the official website, and the exam will be conducted on May 9 and 10. Candidates can log in with their registration number and date of birth to download admit cards.

Know how to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card

Go to the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the admit card link.

Login with registration number and date of birth.

Then submit the filled information.

The admit card will appear on your screen.

Download the admit card.

Ministry of Railways recently issued a warning about a fake notification on dates of the CBT 2 exam for pay levels 5, 3, and 2. The fake notice claimed that the exam is going to be held on May 19, 20, and June 14-16, 2022. While NTPC CBT 2 for pay levels 4 and 6 is scheduled to be held on May 9 and 10, 2022.