RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards to release soon, know how to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release admit cards for RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 for

RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards to release soon, know how to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release admit cards for RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2022 for pay levels 4 and 6 soon. The admit card will be available on the official website, and the exam will be conducted on May 9 and 10. Candidates can log in with their registration number and date of birth to download admit cards. 

Know how to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card

  • Go to the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • On the homepage click on the admit card link. 
  • Login with registration number and date of birth.
  • Then submit the filled information. 
  • The admit card will appear on your screen. 
  • Download the admit card. 

Ministry of Railways recently issued a warning about a fake notification on dates of the CBT 2 exam for pay levels 5, 3, and 2. The fake notice claimed that the exam is going to be held on May 19, 20, and June 14-16, 2022. While NTPC CBT 2 for pay levels 4 and 6 is scheduled to be held on May 9 and 10, 2022. 

