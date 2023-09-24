RSS to focus on non-Hindu groups to expand base

Lucknow, Sep 24 The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat has urged the Sangh functionaries to prioritise work among non-Hindus.

This is being seen as an attempt to become an inclusive organisation instead of just a pro-Hindu outfit.

According to sources, directives to work among non-Hindus, including Sikhs, Christians, Muslims, Jains and other religions were given to the RSS Awadh Prant functionaries during the day-long meeting held at Saraswati Shishu Mandir Nirala Nagar on Saturday.

These directives were part of the “samajik sadbhav” agenda of the meeting.

A senior RSS functionary said that this has been on the agenda of the Sangh Parivar for quite some time and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been calling upon the BJP workers to work among Pasmanda Muslims.

The functionary said that even though the RSS was already working among non-Hindus, this was the first time that the RSS functionaries down the line have been asked to prioritize work among other groups.

Since the directive has come from the top, it means that the RSS wants to seriously work among the non- Hindus, he added. Observers believe that now as the RSS was about to complete a century and the BJP government at the Centre was going to complete its second term, it was apt time to instil confidence among non-Hindus who have a feeling that both RSS and the BJP are only pro-Hindu.

The seriousness of the RSS on this front can be gauged from the fact that the message to increase activity and work among non-Hindus has come from the RSS chief, a functionary said.

Earlier such activities were a bit casual and the seriousness which is required to work among non-Hindus requires people who are not only aware of the RSS activities but are also accepted among such communities.

The RSS functionaries would now not only handpick such Sangh workers but would also increase activities and welfare work among non-Hindu communities, another RSS functionary said.

The RSS chief also discussed preparation of centenary celebration and reviewed various works being undertaken by the RSS in this regard. This was the second point on the agenda of the meeting on Saturday.

Bhagwat also directed the functionaries to increase their activities among Dalits, and also urged the functionaries to encourage Dalits youths to follow RSS ideology.

The RSS, for the past several years, has been focusing on working among the Dalits as part of the Sangh’s agenda to be known as an inclusive organisation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor