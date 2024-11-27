Saharanpur Car Fire Video: Man Bursts Firecrackers Through Sunroof During Wedding in Uttar Pradesh, Vehicle Engulfed in Flames; Video Surfaces

A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district turned into a disaster on Friday when a private vehicle, part of the wedding convoy, caught fire after a man recklessly burst firecrackers through its sunroof. The incident occurred in Gandevada village under the Fatehpur police station area.

Fireworks at a wedding ceremony proved costly



Car caught fire during fireworks



The entire car was burnt to ashes due to the fire



— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 27, 2024

A video, which has since gone viral, shows the man shooting fireworks from the vehicle’s sunroof as part of the wedding festivities. As sparks and smoke from the crackers rose into the air and landed on the vehicle, the car quickly caught fire.

While the flames spread, the vehicle’s occupant was able to escape without injury. Local residents rushed for cover, though one individual attempted to help but was unsuccessful as the fire intensified.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but the vehicle was completely gutted by the fire. According to media reports, police later seized the burnt vehicle, and the individual responsible for the fireworks display was fined for his reckless actions.

The incident comes amid a series of similar events involving firecrackers being set off from moving vehicles. Last month, firecrackers fired from a vehicle's roof in Chandigarh prompted a police investigation. Last year, videos surfaced showing people in Gurugram setting off fireworks from moving cars during Diwali, leading to legal action by local authorities.