Salman Khan House Firing: Custodial Suicide Case of Anuj Thapan Transferred to CID for Investigation

Mumbai: The custodial suicide case of Anuj Thapan (23), an accused in the notorious Bishnoi gang in the Salman Khan firing case, was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday. A judicial inquiry is underway along with the CID in connection with the suicide. While the CID is investigating Section 174 of the CrPC Act, a judicial inquiry is being conducted under Section 176 of the CrPC Act. Shockingly, the incident took place despite four guards deployed for security in custody, which has come as a big shock to the crime branch.

Sagar Pal (21), Vicky Kumar Gupta (24), Sonu Kumar Bishnoi (35), and Anuj Thapan were arrested by the Crime Branch in connection with the firing at Salman Khan's Bandra residence. Gupta, Pal, and Thapan were kept in police custody by the Crime Branch at the Mumbai Police Commissionerate. Anuj Thapan was lodged in the cell of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate. The accused of economic offenses wing and crime branch were kept together there.

CCTV footage from custody seized

The post-mortem of his body was conducted at Sir J.J. Hospital. The samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory for further examination. The CID has seized CCTV footage from the custody. Action will be taken against the culprits after receiving a report from the CID.

Autopsy of the body

Anuj Kumar Thapan, an accused in the firing incident at Salman Khan's house, committed suicide by hanging himself inside the jail premises on Wednesday.

His body was sent to JJ for autopsy. He was brought to the hospital and the dissection process was carried out and videotaped on Thursday.

While the prima facie report is not known, the viscera of the body has been preserved for further investigation. The hospital said it would take a few days for the detailed autopsy report to come. The body has been kept in a mortuary after post-mortem

Was cooperating with the investigation...

Anuj Thapan was an accused on police records. The local police in Punjab arrested him before the Mumbai police arrested him. He was questioned and necessary information related to the crime was obtained. Also, he had further questioning pending. He was cooperating well with the investigation, an official said.

Four policemen were deployed as guards for security and surveillance. Thapan committed suicide by hanging himself from a window net with the help of a torn strip of Satranji (a type of soft mat) in the toilet of the cell. A case has been registered at Azad Maidan police station. The CID has seized the CCTV and will interrogate all the accused in custody who were with him.