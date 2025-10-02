Sam Pitroda’s close association with Rahul Gandhi contradicts Chidambaram’s denial

New Delhi, Oct 2 Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s remark during a podcast interview with ABP News - that Sam Pitroda does not guide Rahul Gandhi on foreign policy matters - stands contradicted by footage showing Pitroda accompanying the Congress MP upon his arrival in Bogota, Colombia.

Rahul Gandhi is currently on a South American tour, engaging with political leaders, university students, and business communities across four countries.

Observers feel that Pitroda’s presence is far from a mere photo opportunity; rather, it signals his role as a close mentor and advisor to Rahul Gandhi during this foreign trip. Observers find Chidambaram’s portrayal of Pitroda as a lone, independent voice hard to believe.

At 90, Pitroda remains deeply embedded in Congress affairs, having been reappointed Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) in June 2024. He has organised several major foreign tours for Rahul Gandhi, including visits to the US and Europe, aimed at rallying the Indian diaspora. Pitroda’s influence dates back to the 1980s, when he was a close advisor to then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and played a key role in India’s telecom revolution.

In the podcast, Chidambaram sought to distance the Congress from Pitroda’s outspoken views. His claim that, to his knowledge, Pitroda does not advise Rahul Gandhi on foreign policy came amid renewed controversy over Pitroda’s statements advocating closer ties with India’s neighbours, including Pakistan and China.

Pitroda was under fire for his remarks after he had recently urged the Centre to prioritise dialogue with neighbouring countries and said that India's foreign policy should begin by strengthening ties in the region, including with Pakistan.

In an interview with IANS, Pitroda had said, "Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours?... I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I've been to Bangladesh, I've been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country..."

This approach, according to BJP leaders and political observers, reflects not just Pitroda’s personal views but also the broader ideological stance of the Congress party. They argue that Pitroda influences Rahul Gandhi’s worldview, guiding him towards a softer posture on Pakistan and China.

The BJP alleges that Rahul Gandhi’s own controversial statements on foreign soil—often critical of the Indian government and security posture—stem from this mentorship and ultimately serve to undermine India’s position globally.

Political observers note that Pitroda’s role is far from peripheral. “He’s not just some random uncle; he’s the Gandhis’ guru on global outreach,” said one anonymous analyst.

His leadership of the IOC involves mobilising overseas Indians for Congress campaigns, blending personal philosophy with institutional authority.

Despite controversies—such as his 2024 remarks on inheritance tax and his infamous “hua to hua” comment on the 1984 riots—Pitroda remains a key figure within the party.

In this context, the footage of Rahul Gandhi and Sam Pitroda together in Colombia casts fresh doubt on Congress’s insistence that Pitroda does not advise Rahul on foreign policy. Instead, it suggests that Pitroda continues to be a pivotal mentor guiding Rahul Gandhi on the international stage.

Last year, when Congress reappointed Pitroda as chairman of its overseas unit after a brief ouster, the BJP condemned the move, calling it an endorsement of Pitroda’s “objectionable and unsavoury” remarks about Indians, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and the Pulwama terror attack.

The BJP has repeatedly accused Congress of “distancing” itself from Pitroda’s controversial comments only to “fool and confuse” the public. Chidambaram’s denial of Pitroda’s guiding role on the ABP podcast is now being viewed through this lens, prompting scepticism.

--IANS

sktr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor