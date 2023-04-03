SBI server down: UPI, Net banking and YONO outage affects customers

Multiple services of the State Bank of India (SBI) including net banking have been down since Monday morning. Users have reported difficulty in making fund transfers via internet banking, UPI or YONO app.Many customers took to Twitter to complain that their credit card payments were delayed due to the outage. An error message on the bank's website states that "Something went wrong at the bank's servers. Please retry.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors outages, the problem began at 9:19 am, with users reporting difficulties accessing their SBI accounts online, reviewing account balances, and conducting online transactions. At its height, around 10:30 am, over 1,800 people reported the outage. However, the graph of reporting the problem on the website has now fallen.

Several customers took to social media to express their problems. "Why are the servers of SBI down? I have been trying to login since morning but can't login," a user wrote on Twitter. While another claimed that the problem has been ongoing for a long time, “Dear finance ministry, RBI, Servers of SBI are not functioning properly since 31st March. Today is the 4th day and the site/apps are completely down since the morning. Is this a cyber attack on the bank or just usual #achedin ? Need answers , consumers are taking huge losses.”