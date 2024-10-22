SC allows Teesta Setalvad’s plea to travel to Netherlands

New Delhi, Oct 22 The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed a plea filed by prominent activist Teesta Setalvad seeking permission to attend the International Documentary Film Festival in Netherlands’ Amsterdam.

A Bench headed by Justice BR Gavai ordered the release of Teesta Setalvad’s passport to facilitate her 10-day foreign visit commencing from November 14 to November 24.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Teesta Setalvad, submitted that she had received an invitation from organisers in her capacity as Producer of the documentary film ‘CycleMahesh’ which will have its World Premiere in the Envision Competition of the International Documentary Film Festival.

‘CycleMahesh’ tells the story of 22-year-old Mahesh who finds himself stranded after a nationwide lockdown was announced in India and decides to travel home on a rickety bicycle.

In August this year, the Supreme Court had allowed Teesta Setalvad to travel to Malaysia’s Selangor for a period of 11 days and ordered the return of her passport.

However, she was ordered to re-surrender her passport to the trial court on her return.

Further, the apex court asked Teesta Setalvad to file an undertaking before it stating that she will return to India and face trial.

“The applicant shall furnish solvent surety or cash surety or surety in the nature of Fixed Deposit Receipt in the sum of Rs.10,00,000 to the satisfaction of the Sessions Court, Bhadra, Ahmedabad,” the SC had ordered.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the Gujarat government, did not object but had stressed that necessary conditions should be imposed upon Teesta Setalvad, so that her return was ensured to face the trial.

The conditions as were previously imposed in August will also apply to Teesta Setalvad’s trip to the Netherlands.

In July last year, the Supreme Court had granted regular bail to Teesta Setalvad in connection with a case relating to alleged fabrication of evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Setting aside the Gujarat High Court’s order denying her regular bail, the apex court had noted that the custodial interrogation of Teesta Setalvad was not required in the case as the charge sheet had already been filed before the trial court.

It had cautioned Teesta Setalvad to not make any attempt to influence witnesses related with the case.

It had clarified that the prosecution may directly approach the Supreme Court if she makes any such attempt or if there is any other change in circumstances.

Further, the top court said that Setalvad’s passport will continue to remain deposited with the trial court while she is out on bail.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor