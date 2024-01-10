SC Collegium recommends appointment of advocate as Gujarat HC judge

New Delhi, Jan 10 The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, has recommended the appointment of advocate Pranav Shailesh Trivedi as a judge of the Gujarat High Court.

The Collegium of the Gujarat High Court had recommended his name, among other names, on September 26, 2022.

In March 2023, the SC Collegium recommended that the proposal for Trivedi’s elevation be returned to the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court for being considered at the appropriate stage.

“The Department of Justice has referred back the file for positive consideration of the above proposal,” said the SC Collegium, adding that it has reconsidered its March 2023 recommendation in light of the reasons recorded by the Department of Justice in the file.

It noted that Trivedi was enrolled with the State Bar Council in the year 2000 and has put in 23 years of practice at the Gujarat High Court in taxation, civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, company and service cases.

Further, it said, “He is specialized in taxation and criminal law. He qualifies in terms of age and income criteria and has a well-established practice. He has appeared in cases resulting in 68 reported judgments in matters argued by him.”

Recalling the March 2023 recommendation, the SC Collegium said that it endorses the observations made in the file by the Department of Justice while referring back the above proposal for positive consideration and is of the considered view that Trivedi “is fit and suitable for being elevated as a Judge of the High Court of Gujarat.”

“The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Gujarat concurred with the above recommendation,” said the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor