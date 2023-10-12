SC extends for 3 months interim bail to ex-Maha Minister Nawab Malik

New Delhi, Oct 12 The Supreme Court on Thursday extended for three months its earlier order granting interim bail on medical grounds to former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

“The interim bail granted to the petitioner is extended for a further period of three months,” ordered a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Dipankar Datta after perusing the medical reports.

The bench was apprised that senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader is suffering from chronic kidney ailments and his left kidney has completely failed.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for Enforcement Directorate, did not object to the request made on Malik’s behalf and said that his plea for extension of interim bail “may be considered” by the apex court.

“The learned counsel for the petitioner submits that petitioner is still suffering from chronic kidney ailments and his medical condition has not improved. Learned ASG S.V. Raju does not dispute the same position. In view of the above, the interim bail granted to the petitioner is extended for a further period of three months as prayed for,” the top court ordered.

Earlier on August 11, the Supreme Court had granted the interim relief to Malik solely on medical grounds for a term of two months on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the trial court.

The ED had arrested Malik in February 2022 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a money-laundering case arising out of an alleged under-valued property deal with underworld links.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor