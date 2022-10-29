SC to hear plea for replacing party symbols on EVMs with candidate's details

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to remove party symbols from ballots and electronic voting machines (EVMs) and put age, educational qualification and photograph of candidates instead.

According to a report of PTI, the plea said such a move will help electors vote and support intelligent, diligent and honest candidates and control the dictatorship of political party bosses in ticket distribution.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justices S R Bhat and Bela M Trivedi, according to the cause list of October 31 uploaded on the apex court website.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, said the best solution to weed out corruption and criminalisation in politics is to replace political party symbols on ballot and EVM with name, age, educational qualification and photograph of the candidates.

It said that ballot and EVM without a political party symbol have many benefits as it will help electors to vote and support intelligent, diligent, and honest candidates.