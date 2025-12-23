School Holiday in Sambhal: UP District Declares Winter Holidays for Schools on December 23 and 24 Amid Cold Wave

In view of the increasing dense fog and cold wave in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, and keeping children’s health in mind, the district administration has declared winter holidays for all schools from nursery to Class 12 on December 23 and 24, 2025.

The holiday will apply to council, government, private, aided, non-aided and all board-affiliated schools. However, schools that already have scheduled examinations will conduct them as planned.

Teachers and academic staff have been directed to continue performing their departmental duties and other official responsibilities during the holiday period. District Magistrate Dr Rajendra Pansiya has instructed officials to ensure strict compliance with the order.

The decision was taken due to the persistent drop in temperatures and dense fog, which have been causing difficulties for children during early morning and evening hours.

On Monday, severe cold conditions were felt across Sambhal district. Dense fog prevailed during the night and continued until around 11 am, significantly affecting road visibility. People were seen using bonfires to keep warm during the morning and evening.